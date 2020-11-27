Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at CIBC

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OSB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut Norbord from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America cut Norbord from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Norbord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Norbord from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $37.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. Norbord has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 316.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norbord will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -248.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Norbord by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after acquiring an additional 409,391 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Norbord by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 966,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Norbord by 5,248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 818,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 803,160 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Norbord during the 2nd quarter worth $8,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Norbord by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

