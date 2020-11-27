Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace Capital raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 56.8% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Ossiam raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.9% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.79. 5,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,763. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $247.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

