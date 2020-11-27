NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOEJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.33 ($34.51).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Friday, reaching €36.38 ($42.80). The stock had a trading volume of 46,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group SE has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 52 week high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €29.87 and its 200 day moving average is €26.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.24.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

