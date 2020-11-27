Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,469. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.16.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

