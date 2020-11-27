Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTNX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutanix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a negative rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Nutanix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $271,019.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,542.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $14,894,281.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,700.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 751.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

