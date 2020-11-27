Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Shares Up 0.1%

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.74. 8,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 17,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund by 48.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 281,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NHA)

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

