Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.17

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 5097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,404,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,989,000 after buying an additional 390,833 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 101,837.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 206,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 115,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 83,650 shares during the last quarter. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.