NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $95,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 857.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 383 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark upgraded NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.13.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $533.57. The company had a trading volume of 98,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,676,135. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $539.57 and its 200 day moving average is $455.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.31, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

