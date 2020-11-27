Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 274.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 970,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,838 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.32% of Old Republic International worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Old Republic International by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,456 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

NYSE:ORI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.51. 22,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,821. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,894 shares of company stock worth $146,327 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.