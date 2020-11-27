Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Alembic Global Advisors

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective raised by Alembic Global Advisors from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Olin from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.29.

NYSE OLN opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.04. Olin has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $23.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

