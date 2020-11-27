Omeros’ (OMER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. Omeros has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Omeros by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

