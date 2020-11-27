Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Oracle by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 93,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,055,585. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

