Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Reduced by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Oracle by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 80,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,055,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

