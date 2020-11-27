OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$4.50 to C$3.79 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.81.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$1.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$4.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.85. The firm has a market cap of $355.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

