Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $83.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.01. 3,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 457.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

