Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $334.00 at Argus

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by Argus from $295.00 to $334.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.11.

NYSE:PANW opened at $297.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.42 and a 200 day moving average of $244.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $298.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total value of $3,102,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

