Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PAAS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pan American Silver to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.39.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.