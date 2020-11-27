Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at KeyCorp

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $28.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $36.11.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 26,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

