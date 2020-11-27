PayPie (PPP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $415.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. PayPie has a market cap of $643,491.09 and $415.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One PayPie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00073086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023789 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00353671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.05 or 0.03077172 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb.

PayPie Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars.

