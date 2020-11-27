PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) Director Buys $13,453.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,453.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, November 19th, Sang Young Lee acquired 7,100 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $77,603.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Sang Young Lee acquired 3,064 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Sang Young Lee bought 8,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,760.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Sang Young Lee bought 2,196 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $20,554.56.

NYSE:PCB opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $113,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.