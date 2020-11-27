PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Insider Ioannis Kouzilos Sells 1,000 Shares

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) insider Ioannis Kouzilos sold 1,000 shares of PDL Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $10,830.00.

Shares of PDLB opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PDL Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 15.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised PDL Community Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 154.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 674.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land.

