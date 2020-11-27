Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 14,912 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Comcast by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 156,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,413,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

