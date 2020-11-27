Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,777 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.78. 34,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,111. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average of $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

