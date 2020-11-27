Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 6,045 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $235,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.12. 202,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,077,481. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

