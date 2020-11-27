Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 31,495 KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.18% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,293,000 after buying an additional 51,279 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,568,000.

NYSEARCA:KBA traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $43.45. 1,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,404. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08.

