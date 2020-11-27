Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 53,800 ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,187,000 after buying an additional 97,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,520,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 895,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 7.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 12.9% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 280,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCSC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. 1,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $757.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.00 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,642 shares of company stock worth $472,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

