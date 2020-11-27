Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,050 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.10% of Despegar.com worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Despegar.com by 407.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DESP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Despegar.com from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.10. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

