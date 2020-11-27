Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $3,460,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $136.77. 2,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,867. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

