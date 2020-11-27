Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,249. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

