Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,153. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

