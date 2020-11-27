Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.07% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPT. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

