Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,877 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,401. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $62,177.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,111 shares of company stock valued at $94,204 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

