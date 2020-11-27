Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.35. 33,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,707. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $365.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.