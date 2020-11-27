Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 382,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,307,000 after acquiring an additional 276,135 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 153,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.05.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.29. 131,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,018,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.76. The company has a market capitalization of $251.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.17, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $216.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

