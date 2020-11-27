Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 50.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.77. 52,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,649,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.63. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

