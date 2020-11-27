Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 737.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,873. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

