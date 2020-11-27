Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189,508 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of Hudson Technologies worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of HDSN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.