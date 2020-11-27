Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $341,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $243.11. 7,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,167. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist cut shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.90.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

