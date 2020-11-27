Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 185,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.94. 93,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,753. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day moving average is $104.78.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

