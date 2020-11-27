Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $689,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,957,000 after purchasing an additional 917,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.66. 126,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,168,147. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

