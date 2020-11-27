Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $710,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,440,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Enbridge by 33.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,481 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 70.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,339 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 106,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,033. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.6167 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

