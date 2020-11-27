Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 311.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,088.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 847.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $46.19.

