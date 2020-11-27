Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 402.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. 381,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,427,754. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

