Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.6% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.5% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Shares of CB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.30. 20,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.35. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

