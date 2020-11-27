Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $292,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.07. 19,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,951. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $86.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

