Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JD.com by 36.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,678 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,313,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at $2,809,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $89.30. 160,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,761,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $92.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

