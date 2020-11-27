Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $2,977,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $35,516,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $2,964,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,625. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $79.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.08.

