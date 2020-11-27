Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 1,950 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 73,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.