Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 3,101 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. ValuEngine cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. 144,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,125. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

