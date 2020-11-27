Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 435 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $333.71. 1,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,185. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.64. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $340.74.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

